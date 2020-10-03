NIAGARA, N.Y. — Town of Niagara Police tells 2 On Your Side an elderly man has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a car last week.

RELATED: Police: Elderly man with dementia hit by car on Military Road

Chief James Suitor says Granville Waithe, 85, of Niagara Falls, died from his injuries early Monday morning at ECMC.

Waithe had just gotten out of his son's car on March 2, and walked into Military Road, when he was hit by a 23-year-old woman from Lewiston.

No charges have been filed so far in the accident.