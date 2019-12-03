HAMBURG, N.Y. — Hamburg police say an elderly driver hit the gas instead of the brake and drove right into the front of a market in Hamburg.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at Braymiller on Gowanda State Road.

The good news is that she hit the ice cream shop, which was closed this time of year, so no one was hurt.

There was damage, but the inspector says the building's still safe.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Woman slams into side of house, after another car fails to yield

78-year-old man accused of stealing Buffalo Police vehicle

Truck loaded with Pringles smashes into bridge in Tonawanda