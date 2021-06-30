El Gringo Mexican Cantina shoots for Sept. 1 opening

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Ralph Dailey is determined to do something different in the Mexican restaurant he’s developing on Webster Street in North Tonawanda.

El Gringo Mexican Cantina will occupy much of the ground floor at 54 Webster St., a 41,500-square-foot facility built in 1888 as G.C. Murphy Co. department store. Most recently, the building housed the Lumber City Museum.

Dailey, who bought the building for $499,000 at auction last summer, said he expects to spend up to $700,000 to renovate and outfit the space with a private chef’s table in the kitchen; giant hand-shaped seats for those waiting for a table; and antique amusement games such as a mini-golf and skee ball in the basement.