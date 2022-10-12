Police say the driver is cooperating with authorities. Intoxicated driving is not suspected at this time.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A total of eight people were injured Saturday evening after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Round Rock, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

RRPD and the Round Rock Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a restaurant shortly after 5 p.m. The department said the car crashed into Gino's Italian Restaurant at 1701 S. Mays St.

Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Six others were reported to have minor injuries, RRPD said.

The driver who crashed into the restaurant is cooperating with authorities. They have only been identified as a male. Intoxicated driving is not suspected at this time.

RRPD said the investigation is ongoing at this time.

There are no road closures, but RRPD asks people to avoid the area as emergency crews work the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Shortly after 5pm Saturday, Round Rock Police & Fire responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into Gino’s Italian Restaurant at 1701 S Mays St. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and 6 people have reported minor injuries. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4lo3qLZRzG — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) December 11, 2022