Eight Days of Hope wraps up 3rd annual outreach mission in Buffalo

“We are so thankful for the support we got from the City of Buffalo - the Mayor’s office, Common Council Mitch Nowakowski's office, and so many different departments to allow us to serve hundreds of families. Our goal was to help at least 100 families and to see that goal double was humbling. We’re so thankful for the churches, businesses, and companies who came alongside the vision of Eight Days of Hope Buffalo 2022. We’re so excited to see how this continues to grow moving forward.” - Steve Tybor, Founder and President of EDOH.