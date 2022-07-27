Eight Days of Hope wraps up 3rd annual outreach mission in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The volunteer organization, Eight Days of Hope, has wrapped up another successful mission in Buffalo.
During its 3rd annual outreach, 1,300 volunteers and local businesses teamed up to renovate 197 homes. Projects included porch repairs, drywall installation, roofing, tree removal and other work, totaling over $1.3 million.
Eight Days of Hope also spruced up Lincoln Park, giving a fresh coat of paint to the splashpad and surrounding fences and building, along with cleaning up trash from the playground area.
“We are so thankful for the support we got from the City of Buffalo - the Mayor’s office, Common Council Mitch Nowakowski's office, and so many different departments to allow us to serve hundreds of families. Our goal was to help at least 100 families and to see that goal double was humbling. We’re so thankful for the churches, businesses, and companies who came alongside the vision of Eight Days of Hope Buffalo 2022. We’re so excited to see how this continues to grow moving forward.” - Steve Tybor, Founder and President of EDOH.
More information about Eight Days of Hope, including how to make a donation or volunteer, click here.