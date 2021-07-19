Eight Days of Hope underway in Buffalo

Over $1 million of work will be completed this week in the Queen City.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Day number three of this year's Eight Days of Hope volunteer project is in the books.

This year organizers chose to help the City of Buffalo's Masten District.

Over 1,300 volunteers from 31 states are in Buffalo this week re-roofing 15 homes for 26 local families, installing new windows for 15 other families, and doing all types of property improvements. Over $1 million of work will be completed this week in the Queen City.

Organizers at Eight Days of Hope say despite the rainy start over the weekend, they are just loving and serving families and sharing the gospel in the Masten District.