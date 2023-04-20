Eight Days of Hope to help Lovejoy District homeowners make repairs

You have to apply online at the nonprofit's website, or in-person at 852 Kensington Avenue, through May 8. Any church in the district can nominate a few families.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eight Days of Hope is a nonprofit that typically responds to disasters.

However, this July, it is planning on helping neighbors in Buffalo's Lovejoy District make repairs to their homes.

You have to apply online at the Eight Days of Hope website, or in-person at 852 Kensington Avenue, through May 8. Any church in the district can nominate a few families.

This only applies to homeowners, not renters.

"We're going to pick 100 names, so 100 families are going to get help. Isn't that good?" Steve Tybor, the president and founder of Eight Days of Hope, told 2 On Your Side. "We also pick an additional 15 names, but we don't announce them. Those are the next 15 we go to once we get the 100 done."

He says that's because sometimes there are unforeseen circumstances.