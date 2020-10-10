Eight cars stolen from Buffalo car dealership

Sixteen high-definition cameras caught the theft early Friday morning. The eight cars cost about $100,000.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of Right Direction Auto on Bailey Avenue had just replaced their garage door earlier in the week.

Two days later, a Subaru crashed into it and then eight of the dealership's cars were stolen early Friday morning.

"It's just really sad to see that people have to bring it to this level to make a living or have fun. We don't really know what the motive was behind it but it's just really sad," co-owner Joseph Adornetto.

Sixteen high-definition cameras caught the entire thing.

Moments after the garage door was hit, four cars pull up outside and a bunch of people run out.

That broken garage door allowed the thieves to get inside.

RDA's owners say they look like they're only teens.

They then grabbed a bunch of keys and drove away in eight cars all in just about five minutes.

The damage just from the garage door is about $1,400. The eight cars cost about $100,000.

"It still hasn't really set in to be honest," said co-owner Michael Lester. "We opened about three years ago. It's been a really rough year with coronavirus and then we just took this huge hit so it's been kind of rough."

He says Buffalo Police have arrested one person and recovered seven of the eight stolen cars. The one they're still looking for is a 2012 black BMW 328 XI.

It should have the RDA logo still on it.

Owners say the community was a huge help in the recovery of those cars.

The dealership received more than 140 tips after posting on Facebook about the theft.

"A detective came in and congratulated us for our diligence online because they also received a lot of phone calls," Adornetto said. "It's really amazing to see what some of the community members will do to help bring people to justice."

2 On Your Side has reached out to Buffalo Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.