Eggertsville Hose Company hosts chicken barbecue fundraiser

EGGERTSVILLE, N.Y. — Eggertsville Hose Company hosted a chicken barbecue fundraiser on Sunday.
The food was provided by a new business, Carrubba’s Chicken Pit, which is owned by fellow firefighter Mike Carrubba.
For $12, people got a half-chicken, buttered spuds, coleslaw, a dinner roll, and Carrubba’s garlic butter dipping sauce for dinner.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, everyone had to go through a drive-through to pick up their food.
More than 600 dinners were sold at the event, which started at 11 a.m. and went on until the food ran out. There was also a 50-50 raffle.