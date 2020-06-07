Eggertsville Hose Company hosts chicken barbecue fundraiser

The food was provided by a new business, Carrubba’s Chicken Pit, which is owned by fellow firefighter Mike Carrubba.

EGGERTSVILLE, N.Y. — Eggertsville Hose Company hosted a chicken barbecue fundraiser on Sunday.

For $12, people got a half-chicken, buttered spuds, coleslaw, a dinner roll, and Carrubba’s garlic butter dipping sauce for dinner.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, everyone had to go through a drive-through to pick up their food.