Police are investigating a stabbing that reportedly took place early Sunday morning at an apartment complex near Kensington.

Police responded just before 1:00 am at the Kensington Village Apartments on Eggert Road, and are currently investigating one of the units.

Police have not released any further information on the status of any reported victims so far.

This is considered an active story, and we will continue to update with new details as they become available to us.