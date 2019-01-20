BUFFALO, N.Y. — The effort to change a symbolic image honoring the civil rights leader in the Buffalo park, bearing his name, is ongoing with a push to get 10,000 names on a petition.

The petition was launched last year with the intent of getting a life size identical replica of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to replace the bust placed there in 1983.

A primary organizer with the Coalition to Save MLK Park group set up Saturday at the Broadway Market to seek the additional 2,000 signatures.

"Our deadline is Monday. Dr King's Holiday, and we're trying to get as many signatures as possible. And the community has really been supportive," said Samuel Herbert.

Those who helped create the original monument say it was never meant to specifically look like Dr. King, it's supposed to represent all African-American men and women.

City officials also said previously the monument is public property with legal ramifications if it was to be removed and replaced.

MORE: A call to replace bust of Dr. King in Buffalo

MORE: Dr. King bust in Buffalo stirs discussion