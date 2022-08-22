EEOC holds hearing in Buffalo

It's the first listening session outside Washington, D.C. since 2015.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the federal agency that enforces laws prohibiting workplace discrimination, held a hearing in Buffalo on Monday to focus on racial and economic justice.

It was the first time since 2015 that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hit the road, choosing Buffalo following the May 14 mass shooting.

"We are hearing a lot about the need to have sustained focus on the problem of racial and economic justice. We are also hearing that Buffalo has been thinking about this a lot, and we are listening," said EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows.

The hearing focused on advancing racial and economic justice in the workplace and the commission heard from several people from our community. Much of the focus was on the construction industry.

"What has happened is that we don't have a workforce that is a Black and Brown workforce that is already skilled or trained to take advantage of this, and there's a long pipeline, there's a long process, to have people available for that. The reasons that that population does not exist, is largely due to longstanding discriminatory practices, and conditions, where individuals were either not allowed to come into this industry, or when Title VII, and even the establishment of the EEOC, came where they were now able to come into these agencies, they were not welcome," said Thomas Beauford, Jr., Buffalo Urban League President, and CEO.

With federal funding on the way for many infrastructure projects, the chair wants to make sure tax dollars are being used equitably.

"Not just construction, but across the board, is looking for ways to be more inclusive, so we want to help with this and in other places really show how to do that but also be absolutely clear that to the extent that there is discrimination, harassment, some of the things that we've seen frankly also right here in Buffalo, we're a cop on the beat for that," said Charlotte Burrows.

2 On Your Side talked with Burrows about what it means to be able to hear from people in Buffalo.

"It makes such a difference to connect directly and take the time to listen in those ways. We wish we could do it in every community, each one of us commissioners travels and so we've been doing that obviously elsewhere and we're going to have other listening sessions and opportunities for folks around the nation to reach us, but we wanted to be here in Buffalo because we knew that folks here have been focused on these issues and we wanted to make sure while we know a lot about this from looking at the national level, that we also heard what this community had to say," said Charlotte Burrows.