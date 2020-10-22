Eden Valley Golf Course is for sale, despite banner year of sales

EDEN, N.Y. — After a banner year when the number of rounds played increased by 40%, the owners of Eden Valley Golf Course have put the complex up for sale.

Eden Valley owner Jason Baer, who bought the golf course in 2015, is asking $1.09 million for the par 72, 18-hole course on 163 acres on Sisson Highway (Route 75) in Eden. The price includes an additional 20 acres that can be developed, a pro shop and a 4,400-square-foot on-site restaurant.