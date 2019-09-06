ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Orchard Park Police responded Saturday to the scene of an accident that one person in serious condition and required a Mercy Flight response.

The accident happened past 5 p.m. at Newton and Draudt roads, where a 55-year-old Eden man suffered serious injuries after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Eden woman.

Orchard Park Police said the vehicle turned in front of two vehicles at the scene.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where police said he was still in surgery shortly before 10 p.m.

Police said there were no charges at the time and that the incident remained under investigation.

