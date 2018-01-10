BUFFALO, NY - An Eden man faces a long stay behind bars after admitting Monday to killing his mother.

Wayne Kozak, 50, pleaded guilty to a single count of manslaughter before State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski.

Back in April 2017, police arrived at a home on East Eden Road and found Mary Kozak, 79, dead from a gunshot wound.

Her son was found by Pennsylvania State Police several hours later at a motel in Erie.

Wayne Kozak will be sentenced November 7 and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

