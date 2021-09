After a year away, Drive Your Tractor to School Day returned. Students in grades 6 through 12 could take part in the parade, which featured roughly 20 tractors.

EDEN, N.Y. — Friday morning in the Eden Central School District, kids traded in their cars for their tractors to get to school.

It was the annual tradition of Drive Your Tractor to School Day. Students in grades 6 through 12 could take part in the parade.