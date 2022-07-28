Eden Corn Festival returning next week

The 58th annual festival is happening Aug. 4-7.

EDEN, N.Y. — The Eden Corn Festival comes back next weekend.

On Thursday we found out the 58th annual festival is going to be on Aug. 4-7.

Organizers say most of the events and attractions are back this year with a few more new ones.

The festival parade will be on Sunday, Aug. 7. New this year will be a barbecue competition cook off, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Other favorites that are coming back are the corn husking competition, cruise night, rides and much more.

The festival is on Route 62 in the town of Eden. The festival will take place from 3 - 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon - 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon - 9 p.m. Sunday.