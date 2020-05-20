EDEN, N.Y. — The Eden Corn Festival is the latest summer event to be canceled due to COVID-19.

The Eden Corn Festival Board of Directors made the announcement Wednesday afternoon saying the event would not commence this year due to all the uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic. The 57th annual event was scheduled to take place August 6 through August 9.

The board of directors says it would have been too much of a financial strain to attempt to put on the festival while complying with all the state, county and local social distancing requirements.

The board released a statement, which said in part, "The Health and Safety of our committee members, volunteers, sponsors, employees, and patrons is of the utmost importance to the Board. Our thoughts go out to the many dedicated volunteers, organizations, businesses, and employees, that benefit financially from the Festival."

The tentative dates for the 2021 festival are August 5 through August 8.

