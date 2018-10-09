LANCASTER, NY - A fire over the weekend in the Town of Lancaster has raised some questions about fire hydrants in that neighborhood. Early Sunday morning as a home went up in flames, firefighters could not get any water from a hydrant.

As fire tore through a home on Pleasant View Drive in Lancaster Sunday morning -- firefighters outside were battling another problem, no water from a fire hydrant in front of the home.

"The fire was so fully involved and it was getting ahead of us," said Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Chief Tom Trzepacz. "We had to go to multiple different hydrant locations."

They eventually found two hydrants with water a half mile away. Luckily, no one was trapped inside the home -- 3 people were able to get out -- one had to be taken to ECMC for possible smoke inhalation.

The fire is still under investigation. The Erie County Water Authority says Lancaster owns the hydrants and the water authority leases them. On Monday, officials at the authority met to go over what went wrong.

"To be clear, it's not really a fire hydrant issue. The hydrants worked appropriately. What it became was a combined water supply issue," said Bob Lichenthal, the deputy director of the authority.

REPORTER: The hydrant just lost water pressure entirely how does that happen? i

"I am not a hydraulic engineer, but my understanding is that the pumpers that they put on it basically sucked it dry," Lichenthal said.

A water main, 6 inches in diameter installed in 1929 feeds the hydrant.

"Think [of] it like when you collapse a straw if you suck hard enough on a straw and it collapses, it really became that it was such a large fire and it was moving that the demand for water was greater than what a six inch water main can provide," Lichenthal said.

REPORTER: What does the water authority say to reassure people who may have concerns as a result of yesterday, and they could live in any community, in the county and they're asking themselves ok is the fire hydrant on my street or outside my house going to work?

"The fire hydrant will work you can be assured it will work that's why we're out there servicing them twice a year to make sure they work," Lichenthal said.

Those checks are done in the winter and summer. The water authority says its engineers are still looking into Sunday's incident. And, the Town of Lancaster may recommend to put in larger water mains in that neighborhood, so this doesn't happen again.

© 2018 WGRZ