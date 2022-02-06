ECWA fixing water main breaks in West Seneca and Lackawanna

A 24-inch water main broke Sunday morning on Abbott Road in Lackawanna. In West Seneca, the water main break happened near Indian Church Road.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two water main breaks in the Southtowns are believed to be weather-related, according to the Erie County Water Authority.

A 24-inch water main broke Sunday morning in Lackawanna, closing Abbott Road between Martin Road and Ridge Road. The ECWA says residents in the area " briefly experienced low water pressure," adding that once the break was isolated, water pressure was restored.

In West Seneca, a water main break near 319 Indian Church Road impacted nearby neighborhoods. Indian Church Road was closed between Burch Avenue and Harlem Road and crews worked on the scene.

The ECWA, in a statement that was released around 4 p.m. Sunday, said both water main breaks would require several more hours of work.