Ecstasy, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, stolen gun allegedly found during traffic stop

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown man was arrested for multiple felonies Wednesday night, after New York State Police say they pulled him over for a traffic violation and found drugs and a stolen gun in his possession.

Troopers say they pulled over Devonte Chandler, 28, after he made a traffic violation at Railroad Avenue and Route 62 in Frewsburg.

New York State Police say Chandler was allegedly in possession of, "a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Shield, a bag containing cocaine and ecstasy, two bags containing fentanyl and heroin, a bag containing cocaine, and several items used for narcotics packaging and sale."

The gun had been reported stolen from Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Additionally, Chandler's New York driving privileges were previously suspended.

Chandler was arrested for two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.