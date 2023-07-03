ECSO seizes $50,000 worth of illegal fireworks

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation that resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Michael Sylvia for allegedly selling unlawful fireworks.

The sheriff's office said at 6:00 a.m. on July 3, executed search warrants were approved for two homes on South Ryan Street in Buffalo. While doing the search, a large cache of commercial fireworks was found in one of the basements.

“This was a great collaborative investigation by all agencies,” said Sheriff Garcia. “The South Ryan Street basement was a powder keg that could destroy this house and those around it. These explosive devices become unstable when not stored properly, so today’s raid may have prevented a tragedy.”

Silvia was arrested and charged with class-A misdemeanors, criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawfully possessing, storing, and allegedly selling fireworks.

This arrest culminated a week-long investigation into the illegal fireworks sale.