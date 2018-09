MARILLA, N.Y. - The Erie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Marilla that happened Friday morning.

Sheriff's office tells 2 On Your Side that there was a three car accident at Clinton Street and Four Rod Road.

One person has died and two other victims were flown to ECMC by Mercy Flight.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation unit is on scene. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

