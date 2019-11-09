Though more than 100 patients typically come through the Erie County Medical Center emergency department every day, even veteran ED staffers found themselves flustered Monday with 70 patients crowded the ED at the same time.

The crowds illustrated more than ever the need for a new, expanded emergency department, officials said. That expansion - a $58 million expansion project, now two-thirds complete - took a symbolic step forward Tuesday with the final beam of steel hoisted atop the facility.

CEO Thomas Quatroche Jr. said seven months remain on the 54,000-square-foot project, which will double the size of the existing facility and increase total patient bays from 36 to 54 while adding new CT scanners and a covered drop-off area for ambulances. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.

