ECMC to administer vaccines at first Blue Jays games

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Blue Jays fans in Buffalo will have a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine at during the team's first homestand at Sahlen Field.
ECMC will be opening up a vaccine site outside the stadium prior to the Blue Jays games on June 1 and June 2. The site will be giving out single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Anyone who gets vaccinated at the site will get a voucher for a free ticket to a 2022 Buffalo Bisons game. Those people will also be eligible for several prizes including four tickets to a Blue Jays-Yankees game in Buffalo, three player-autographed baseballs and a player-autographed jersey.
The clinic will run from 5:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. leading up to the first pitch in the plaza outside the stadium.