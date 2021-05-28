ECMC to administer vaccines at first Blue Jays games

The hospital is setting up a one-shot Johnson & Johnson clinic for fans at Blue Jays games at Sahlen Field.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Blue Jays fans in Buffalo will have a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine at during the team's first homestand at Sahlen Field.

ECMC will be opening up a vaccine site outside the stadium prior to the Blue Jays games on June 1 and June 2. The site will be giving out single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at the site will get a voucher for a free ticket to a 2022 Buffalo Bisons game. Those people will also be eligible for several prizes including four tickets to a Blue Jays-Yankees game in Buffalo, three player-autographed baseballs and a player-autographed jersey.