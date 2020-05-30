ECMC to cut ribbon on new trauma and emergency department

The ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. at ECMC's health campus on Grider Street in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday marks the official grand opening of ECMC's new trauma and emergency department.

Today's event comes two years after officials broke ground on the expansion project.

The $55 million facility will double the size of the existing trauma center and be able to accommodate the 75,000 patients that are expected each year by 2024.

It's 54,000 square feet and features 54 stations and a number of specialty rooms for things like isolation and behavioral health.

The ribbon cutting comes at a time when ECMC employees are seeing layoffs and furloughs due to mounting costs connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Buffalo trauma hospital cited “disappointing” levels of federal funding assistance and continued expenses due to the virus.