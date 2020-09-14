ECMC earns 'LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer' designation from Human Rights Campaign Foundation

ECMC has been honored with the “LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC).

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Medical Center has received a honor for their efforts in LGBTQ inclusion.

“We are extremely pleased to have achieved this designation as an LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer. Our goal advanced by our executive leadership team and supported throughout our entire organization is to lead the way in Human Rights and this recognition is a testament to our commitment in this regard," said Cynthia Bass, MBA, CDM, Director of Diversity & Inclusion, ECMC.

Every year, the HRC recognizes the health care facilities that participate in the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), for their dedication and commitment to LGBTQ inclusion.