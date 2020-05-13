BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, ECMC announced the establishment of a community COVID-19 testing program, which will create 27 new testing sites throughout three Western New York counties.

The 27 sites will be run by 10 community health centers and primary care practice organizations throughout Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties. The community health centers and primary care practice organizations have been approved to receive $2.3 million in Delivery Service Reform Incentive Program (DSRIP) funds. The testing sites have been made possible through ECMC by redirecting Medicaid funds.

The testing sites and three mobile units will be placed in 17 zip codes that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic. This includes Amherst, Buffalo, Dunkirk, Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Wheatfield and Williamsville.

“The ECMC DSRIP-funded community testing sites program is part of a multi-pronged community-based healthcare initiative designed to support Western New York’s vulnerable, at-risk residents during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Thomas J. Quatroche Jr. Ph.D., president and CEO of ECMC. "NYS Medicaid Waiver funding is being used in these vulnerable communities to increase testing and link individuals with primary care. The COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately affecting minority and economically challenged areas due to social determinants of health that have created underlining health conditions in these communities.”

Chautauqua County

All sites open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m to 5 p.m.

319 Central Avenue, Dunkirk

1134 Central Avenue, Dunkirk

107 Institute Street, Jamestown

Niagara County

80 Main Street, Suite 5, Lockport. Open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every other week.

2715 Highland Avenue, Niagara Falls. Hours vary.

Pine Street entrance of Niagara Falls Memorial Center. Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Community Health Center of Niagara 2715 Highland Avenue, Niagara Falls. Saturday and Sunday, hours vary.

John A. Duke Niagara Falls Senior Citizen Center, 1201 Hyde Park Boulevard, Niagara Falls. Saturday and Sunday, hours vary.

North Tonawanda Primary Care Center 1089 Kinkead Avenue, Suite 111. Saturday through Sunday hours vary.

Summit Healthplex 6934 Williams Road, Wheatfield. Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every other week.

Erie County

3610 Main Street, Amherst 14226. Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rapha Family Wellness Center 2200 Main St. Buffalo 14214 Tues./Thurs./Fri. 10 AM – 4PM

Rapha Family Wellness Center Mobile Medical Unit. Variable Community Locations Variable Hours

Community Health Center of Buffalo 34 Benwood Ave. 14214 Mon., Tues., Wed. 8AM – 5PM

Community Health Center of Buffalo. Mobile Medical Unit. Variable Community Locations Variable Hours

ECMC Family Health Center 462 Grider St. 14215 Mon-Fri. 8AM – 4PM

Evergreen Health 3297 Bailey Ave. 14215 Mon-Thur. 9AM – 1PM

Jericho Road 1021 Broadway St. 14212 Mon-Fri. 8:30AM-5PM Sat. 9AM-12PM

Jericho Road 184 Barton St. 14213 Mon-Fri. 8AM-6PM Sat. 9AM-12PM

Jericho Road Variable Community Locations Variable Community Locations Variable Hours

Kaleida 28 Best St. 14215 Mon-Fri. Variable Hours

Kaleida 1187 East Delevan St. 14215 Mon-Fri. Variable Hours

Kaleida 100 High St. 14203 Mon-Fri. Variable Hours

Kaleida 1001 Main St. 14203 Mon-Fri. Variable Hours

Neighborhood Health Center Mattina 300 Niagara St. 14201 Mon-Fri. 12:30 PM-1:30 PM

Neighborhood Health Center NHC Blasdell 4233 Lake Ave. 14219 Mon-Fri. 3PM – 4PM

Urban Family Practice 564 Niagara St. 14201 Nasal Swab: Mon.-Fri. 9AM-11AM (Niag. St.) Antibody: Mon.-Fri. 9AM-11am & 1PM4PM (Niag. St.)

Urban Family Practice 1315 Jefferson Ave.

14208 Nasal Swab: Tues./Thurs. 1PM-4pm (Jefferson) Antibody: Mon.-Fri. 1PM-4PM (Jefferson)

Urban Family Practice Mobile Medical Unit. Variable Community Locations Variable Hours

Kaleida 2100 Wehrle Dr., WIlliamsville. 14221 Mon-Fri. Variable Hours

Kaleida 1540 Maple Rd., Williamsville 14221 Mon-Fri. Variable Hours

