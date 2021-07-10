ECDOH holding several COVID-19 vaccine clinics Saturday

Appointments are recommended; however, walk-ins will be accepted.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) plans on holding several COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Saturday.

According to the county health department, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine will be given at two separate locations.

The first vaccine clinic is happening at the Buffalo Central Terminal, located at 495 Paderewski Drive, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second vaccine clinic will take place at the Albright Knox-Northland, located at 612 Northland Avenue, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given to anyone 18 years old or older, while the Pfizer vaccine will be given to anyone between the ages of 12 years old and 17 years old.

A third COVID-19 vaccine clinic is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Shore High School, located at 959 Beach Road. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at this site to anyone 18 years old or older.

Appointments are recommended; however, walk-ins will be accepted. Click here to register for one of the Erie County vaccine clinics.