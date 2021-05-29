ECDOH holding 2 Pfizer vaccine clinics Saturday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics Saturday for anyone 12 years old or older.
The first vaccine clinic is happening at Rich Products, located at 1 Robert Rich Way in Buffalo, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be given at this location.
The second vaccine clinic is taking place at the African American Cultural Center's African Dance & Music Festival at MLK Park in Buffalo. The vaccine clinic will go from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the Pfizer vaccine will be available for any teenagers between 12 years old and 17 years old, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given to those 18 years old or older.
The Erie County Department of Health notes that parental consent is required for anyone between the ages of 12-17 years old.
Walk-ins are welcome at both clinics.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Erie County, or to make an appointment for either vaccine clinic, click here.