ECDOH holding 2 Pfizer vaccine clinics Saturday in Buffalo

Walk-ins are welcome at both clinics.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics Saturday for anyone 12 years old or older.

The first vaccine clinic is happening at Rich Products, located at 1 Robert Rich Way in Buffalo, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be given at this location.

The second vaccine clinic is taking place at the African American Cultural Center's African Dance & Music Festival at MLK Park in Buffalo. The vaccine clinic will go from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the Pfizer vaccine will be available for any teenagers between 12 years old and 17 years old, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given to those 18 years old or older.

Our @ECDOH vaccine team will be at the African American Cultural Center's African Dance & Music Festival TODAY from 6-9pm and tomorrow (5/29) from 5-9pm, taking place at MLK Jr. Park in #Buffalo. COVID-19 vaccinations for youth age 12+ (Pfizer); ages 18+ (single-dose J&J). pic.twitter.com/wPR2g6M6Dx — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) May 28, 2021

The Erie County Department of Health notes that parental consent is required for anyone between the ages of 12-17 years old.

