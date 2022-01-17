ECDOH cancels COVID-19 testing sites, vaccine clinics due to winter storm

The county's COVID-19 Information Line has also been closed for the day.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall across much of Western New York, the Erie County Department of Health has canceled its COVID-19 testing sites, as well as its COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Monday.

According to the county, the Buffalo Homecare COVID-19 vaccine clinics that were scheduled to happen in the City of Buffalo and in Amherst have both been closed for the day. The Erie County Department of Health notes that the vaccine clinic at Amherst Adult Day Services in Amherst was previously closed for the holiday.

Anyone who had a COVID-19 test scheduled for Monday at an Erie County testing site will be contacted to reschedule their appointment, or they can call the county's COVID-19 line on Tuesday to make another appointment.

In addition, the county's COVID-19 Information Line has also been closed for the day. It's expected to reopen Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.