Erie County spring hazardous waste event scheduled

The specific location for the event will be provided during the appointment scheduling process, ECDEP said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning announced on Wednesday that it will be hosting a spring Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) No-Cost Collection event.

The event is set for Saturday, April 30, 2022 in the Southtowns. The drive-thru event will be by appointment only. Registration opens on March 30 and Erie County residents can reserve a drop-off time here or by calling the HHW Information Line at (716) 858-6800.

“The County’s HHW program provides safe disposal for products homeowners often accumulate in their basements and garages that cannot be thrown out with their regular garbage,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “I thank the Department of Environment and Planning and our municipal partners for providing county residents with reliable and effective options to get rid of these items.”

ECDEP said it is also planning a summer HHW Collection event on Saturday, July 9 in the Town of Brant and a fall HHW Collection event on Saturday, October 8 Buffalo. Registration for these events will open 30 days before the events.

Erie County residents also have the year-round option of using the county’s HHW voucher drop-off program. You can bring up to 50 pounds of eligible hazardous waste to a private facility in Tonawanda at no cost.

Preregistration for that service is required and can be done by clicking here or calling (716) 998-8073 and mentioning the Erie County voucher program, ECDEP said.