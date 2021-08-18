ECC South on lockdown as Hamburg, Orchard Park police search for suspects involved in off-campus incident

Officers were called to the ECC South Campus Wednesday morning following an incident off-campus Tuesday night.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Officers from the Orchard Park and Hamburg police departments were called to the ECC South Campus Wednesday morning following an incident off-campus Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for the college told 2 On Your Side that the incident involved two ECC students, adding that threats were made toward one of the students.

The college campus was put on lockdown as officers are currently at the college looking for the students involved. No one will be allowed to enter the college campus at this time.

Anyone who is currently on campus are being told to follow lockdown procedures.

The spokesperson released a statement saying in part: