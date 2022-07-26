Eastern spiny softshell turtle officially spotted at Ellicott Creek Park for first time in 30 years

The turtle was spotted near the end of its breeding season, which could mean baby turtles, according to the Erie County Parks, Recreation and Forestry department.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Erie County Parks, Recreation and Forestry was excited to announce the spotting of a native turtle species possibly returning to its old habitats.

On Tuesday, the parks department posted on social media that the eastern spiny softshell turtle was officially observed by a park ranger.

In the post, the parks department said this turtle is a species of special concern and it has not been officially observed in the park since 1990, or possibly even before that.

Additionally, the parks department was excited because it is towards the end of the turtle's breeding season, which could mean there may be baby turtles at the park in the future given the spotting.

Erie County Parks, Recreation and Forestry said the observation of the turtle could be a good sign of success for habitat rejuvenation projects done with its partner Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.