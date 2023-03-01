Eastern Niagara Hospital closing

A WARN notice indicates that the closure will take place on June 17.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A WARN notice has been issued stating that Eastern Niagara Hospital will be closing.

Catholic Health released a statement on Friday that they will take over operations of the urgent care and ambulatory surgery center on Transit Road following the hospital's closure.

The WARN notice indicates that the closure will take place on June 17. The notice also states that 337 employees work at the hospital.

The reason for the closure is economic.

Previously, it had been announced that an agreement had been reached between Eastern Niagara Hospital and Catholic Health for the hospital to remain open until a new hospital in Lockport is built.

Catholic Health will run the new hospital, which is set to be a campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital.

The 60,000-square-foot building on South Transit Road will include an emergency department along with inpatient, imaging, and laboratory services as well as medical office space for primary care, women’s health, and specialty medical practices.