Eastern Hills Mall to host 2nd Annual Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisans Market

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — If you're looking to get a jumpstart on your Easter shopping, Eastern Hills Mall is the place to be.
Starting this Saturday and Sunday, March 19 & 20 and running every weekend through Easter is the 2nd Annual Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisans Market.
The event features numerous vendors selling crafts, baked goods and other gifts and treats.
On April 1 & 2, the market will host the Hope Project Easter Festival featuring pictures with the Easter bunny, crafts, games and an Easter egg hunt.
The Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisans Market will operate every Saturday and Sunday through April 16. Mall hours are 10 AM-4 PM Saturdays, Noon-5 PM Sundays and 10 AM- 6PM Easter weekend.