Eastern Hills Mall to host 2nd Annual Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisans Market

The market will operate every Saturday & Sunday through Easter weekend.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — If you're looking to get a jumpstart on your Easter shopping, Eastern Hills Mall is the place to be.

Starting this Saturday and Sunday, March 19 & 20 and running every weekend through Easter is the 2nd Annual Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisans Market.

The event features numerous vendors selling crafts, baked goods and other gifts and treats.

On April 1 & 2, the market will host the Hope Project Easter Festival featuring pictures with the Easter bunny, crafts, games and an Easter egg hunt.