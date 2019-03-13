CLARENCE, N.Y. — The process to convert the struggling Eastern Hills Mall into a new mixed-use community concept will continue for years.

On Wednesday, the mall's owners and development team provided an update on their planning. They also got some input from some future architects on how this complex could evolve.

As mall owners, Uniland, and Mountain Development are trying to project this complex into the future with a seven to ten-year development timetable, 2 On Your Side heard directly from them as they also sought fresh ideas for this challenging project.

"We're talking about shopping, dining, entertainment, a mix of housing types. Recreation" said, Carl Montante Jr., Uniland Development.

Now they're also looking for inspiration. UB architecture students were invited to present their ideas for a 100-acre site, the size a challenge in itself.

"Understanding how to design for something and phased development over that course of time and make sure it's all interconnected really became a big focus," said, Kevin Turner, UB Articheture student.

And, the professional planners agree. With comparisons to Ohio's Crocker Park, they feel it will be a conveneint stay at home kind of place, but will it work?

"It's gonna be walkable, very pedestrian friendly. All kinds of events and programming throughout the year," said Montante Jr.

Town officials appreciate that unlike other troubled mall properties in the area, there are no complicated mortgage issues and it's a much more attractive taxable property valued at $200 million or more.

"I'm looking at the very little impact to the town because most residents there will be either very young or in their senior years," said Town of Clarence Supervisor, Patrick Casilio.

Developers say their emphasis on housing over retail allows them to look for smaller businesses in their mix and restaurants. Mall officials are putting together a marketing plan which should be done by the fall with more details to come at that point.