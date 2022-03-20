Eastern Hills Mall hosting annual Off-Broadway Market

There will be 70 artisans and food merchants joining the mall’s 66 retailers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last Easter season the launch of the Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisans Market at the Eastern Hills Mall was halted due to the pandemic but it is returning.

According to Russell Fulton, mall general manager, the inaugural market was such an Easter 'eggsellent' success, that it was an easy decision to do it again, starting this weekend and every weekend through April 16.

“Last year we welcomed 33-holiday vendors to our first Off-Broadway Farmers &Artisans Market, some who were unable to set up their traditional booths at the Broadway Market due to COVID restrictions,” Fulton said. “Not only was that inaugural market an outstanding success, it generated renewed community support of the Eastern Hills Mall, resulting in a 20% increase in the number of our regular retailers over the last year. That’s why we are pleased to announce our second annual Off-Broadway Farmers and Artisans Market, with an increased number of vendors--- led off by Kelly’s Country Store and Buffalo Artisans and Food Traders--- alongside our expanded group of retailers.”

There will be 70 artisans and food merchants joining the mall’s 66 retailers, Hope Project of WNY will present the Off-Broadway Market’s first Hope Easter Festival.

This event is free will take place on April 2 and will include games, prizes, crafts, and an Easter egg hunt.

Also, the Eastern Hills Mall will sponsor a Facebook Contest of a mall-wide Easter egg hunt with a grand prize of an Easter Basket from Kelly’s Country Story valued at $200. To learn more click here.

The Off-Broadway Market will operate every Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20, 26-27, April 2-3, and 9-10. Saturday hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Easter weekend, the Off-Broadway Market will be open Thursday, April 14 through Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are a few vendor spaces left for the Off-Broadway Market. For information contact Dalton Drake, the EHM Events Coordinator at 716.633.1600 X 202.