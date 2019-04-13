BUFFALO, N.Y. — A little more than a week away, there are some Easter events going on across Western New York on Saturday.

In Niagara Falls, there will be an egg hunt at the Maple Avenue School. Pre-registration is required. You can find the form on the city's website, and the check-in begins at 1 p.m.

Another egg hunt is going on at Martin Luther King Junior Park in Buffalo around noon. All you need to do is bring a basket.

The Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church is another spot to hunt for some eggs at 3 p.m. The church is also having a spring party. You must register to attend. You can do so by messaging heather@elmwoodjesus.org.

And finally the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is also holding an egg hunt on Goodell Street that begins at 11 a.m.

