Easter Sunday services will look different across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For many people, Easter Sunday is probably going to be different once again in 2021.

There will be in-person services on Easter Sunday at The Chapel's Cheektowaga, CrossPoint, and Lockport campuses, but here's what you need to know, according to the Rev. Jerry Gillis.

"Masks will be required entering the building and when you go to your seats, of course, when you're singing," Pastor Gillis said. "But when there is communication going on and you're just seated, then those masks can come off. What's changing is for Easter, there will be no registration for adults at all."

However for the children's ministries King's World and Shine, you will need to register.

Some churches, such as Saint Joseph Cathedral, are requiring reservations on Sunday and will be limiting capacity, so you may have to plan ahead or adjust your plans when you show up.