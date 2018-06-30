Great murals are on full display around the city of Buffalo, including a new one on the East-Side.

East Community High School students along with UB worked to make public art on Florida Street. The students call the mural 'Me, My City, My Future.'

"We made this mural to symbolize peace. hope and power, to show to always have hope in yourself and to know that you have the power to do anything in life," one of the students said.

If you want to check out the mural, it's on the side of the Mattress Lofts located at the corner of Florida Street and Jefferson Avenue.

