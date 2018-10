BUFFALO, NY — Free, public WiFI is now available in more parts of the city of Buffalo.

Mayor Byron Brown announced on Tuesday that the JEFFREE WiFi Network is complete. The WiFi is now available for neighbors and businesses along Jeffereson Avenue between Best Street and East Delavan Avenue.

The free, public WiFi project was launched back in 2015 with the installation of free WiFi hotspots along Main Street.

