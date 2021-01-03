East Side Garden walk looking for participants

The event is set to take place Saturday, July 17 from 10 AM - 3 PM.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you have a green thumb and a garden you would be proud to show off?

Even if you think yours is less than show-stopping, the East Side Garden Walk would still like to hear from you.

The organizers are currently looking for participants for this year's event, set to take place on Saturday, July 17 from 10 AM- 3 PM.

There is no criteria to worry about- no site visit, no judging, and no entry fees. It doesn't have to be big or fancy, all you need is a little pride in your own patch of earth.

It also doesn't matter if it's your front, back or side garden or you're a business wanting to show off your colorful storefront.

The deadline to register is May 15.