East Side Garden Walk looking for participants

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you have some pansies you're particularly proud of? Or maybe some dahlias you're dying to show off?

If so, and you live in the footprint of the event, the East Side Garden Walk would like to hear from you. Organizers are in the process of soliciting participation for this year's walk, set for Saturday and Sunday, July 23 & 24.

Registration is now open. The deadline to sign-up is May 15. There is no criteria, no judging or entry fees and your garden does not need to be a certain size. You can register your front, back or side garden, your upper porch (seen from the street) or your business storefront. The more diverse, the better.

Planners are looking to create positive stories of homes and neighborhoods on Buffalo's East Side and hope to use a love of gardening to create connections.