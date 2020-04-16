BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Firefighters responded to a call on Roebling Avenue early Thursday morning when a kitchen fire spread to to neighboring residences, according to city officials.

Firefighters were called to 111 Roebling Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. Four adults were evacuated from the house and are being assisted by the Red Cross. Officials say the fire caused $140,000 of damage

Investigators say the fire spread to the neighboring house and caused $70,000 of exposure damage. Seven people are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

