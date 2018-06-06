EAST AURORA, NY - Patrons of Vidler's 5 and 10 on Main Street in East Aurora may have noticed something different the past couple days.

The signature "Vidler-on-the-roof" statue is missing his specs!

Vidler's shared this post on Instagram Tuesday:

"Where in the world are the Vidler-on-the-Roof's glasses?!" They went missing sometime in the last 2 days without a trace."

This is what Vidler-on-the-roof should look like:

"No ransom received, but if you have any info., let us know," the store added.

