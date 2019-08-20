EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The Village of East Aurora is considering doing away with plastic at local restaurants.

On Monday evening during the village board meeting, board members will hear more about a proposal regarding a local law for environmental stewardship. Under the proposal, the village would prohibit use of certain non-compostable items at restaurants including plastic straws, plastic ware, and plastic takeout containers.

2 On Your Side will be at the meeting for the hearing. Look for updates on what was discussed on Channel 2 News Tonight at 11 p.m.

