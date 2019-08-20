EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The East Aurora Village Board met on Monday to discuss doing away with plastic products at local restaurants and came to a tentative agreement. The board passed a ban to get rid of plastic straws and plastic stir sticks for all foodservice businesses in the Village of East Aurora.

The initial proposal called for a local law to enforce environmental stewardship, prohibiting the use of certain non-compostable items at restaurants including plastic straws, plastic ware, and plastic takeout containers. An advisory board has been established to discuss further changes down the road.

Businesses in East Aurora will have a six-month compliance window to abide by the new ban.

