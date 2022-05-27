East Aurora Union Free School District cancels classes on Friday following threat

"The East Aurora High School administration recently received a report that a student made a threatening statement," said Superintendent Brian Russ.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The East Aurora Union Free School District canceled classes on Friday after a student reportedly made a "threatening statement."

You can read the full statement from Superintendent Brian Russ below:

"Dear East Aurora Families and Staff,

"As a District, we are committed to the safety and education of all our students, and we also want to clearly communicate with our families about safety concerns when they arise.

"The East Aurora High School administration recently received a report that a student made a threatening statement. We immediately contacted the East Aurora Police Department and they commenced an investigation. We are continuing to fully cooperate with the authorities regarding this matter and next steps.

"In an abundance of caution, in light of recent events, and out of respect for the mental and emotional well-being of our students, families, staff, and community, we have decided to cancel classes and close our school buildings tomorrow, Friday, May 27, 2022. This will allow time for the investigation to proceed.

"As always, we will continue to be vigilant when we hear concerning information and respond accordingly based on the circumstances.