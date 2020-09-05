EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Police in East Aurora are warning residents not to fall for a scam in which the caller pretends to be a grandchild or another relative in need of bail money.

The department said two elderly residents recently fell victim to the so-called "grandparent scam."

Police advise people to warn elderly parents, relatives, or friends that the request to mail large amounts of cash or have someone pick it up are fraudulent.

You should contact police if you're a victim of this scam or if someone attempted to scam you.

